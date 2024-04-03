25.9 C
WhatsApp down for several users globally

The popular messaging app WhatsApp was down for several users across the globe, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Users trying to log in to the App or WhatsApp web – the browser version – were faced with an error message.

“WhatsApp is currently experiencing an issue with their servers,” said WABetaInfo on X.

Downdetector, a popular website that tracks web outages, showed a spike in users attempting to use WhatsApp but facing an issue.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

There were more than 17,000 incidents of users reporting issues with the messaging platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meanwhile, more than 30,000 users in India, over 67,000 in the United Kingdom and 95,000 in Brazil reported problems with the platform.

