WhatsApp down for several users globally

The popular messaging app WhatsApp was down for several users across the globe, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Users trying to log in to the App or WhatsApp web – the browser version – were faced with an error message.

“WhatsApp is currently experiencing an issue with their servers,” said WABetaInfo on X.

WhatsApp is currently experiencing an issue with their servers. #whatsappdown — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 3, 2024

Downdetector, a popular website that tracks web outages, showed a spike in users attempting to use WhatsApp but facing an issue.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.