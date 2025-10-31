WhatsApp rolls out passkey support for chat backups

WhatsApp introduced a new privacy feature on Thursday that allows users to back up their chats using just their face, fingerprint, or screen lock code. As the world’s leading messaging app with over 3 billion active users, WhatsApp plans to launch this update in the coming months, making users’ privacy quite easy.

The company clarified that with a simple tap or glance, WhatsApp will extend the same security used for personal chats to your backups. This ensures your saved conversations remain consistently safe and private.

Using passkeys to log in is a more secure way now, and they are rapidly replacing old-fashioned passwords. There is no need to remember long and difficult passwords. Instead, passkeys use your face, fingerprint, or screen lock code to make signing much faster. Companies prefer WhatsApp over other messaging apps for this reason.

Many individuals use WhatsApp and have years of old messages, photos, and videos, and these chats are stored on their phones. However, you can also back them up to Google Drive (for Android) or iCloud (for iPhones).

Encrypting your WhatsApp chat backups is crucial for privacy. Without encryption, your chats are vulnerable to unauthorized access. Encryption transforms your conversations into a secure code, accessible only by you, thereby eliminating the risk of others reading your private messages.

How to Encrypt Your WhatsApp Backups

There’s no need to wait for the new passkey feature. You can safeguard your backups now with either a password or a unique 64-digit key.

First, you must make sure your chats are being backed up:

Go to Settings in WhatsApp.

Tap on Chats and then Chat backup.

Here, you can back up to your Google Account or iCloud. You can also set an auto-backup schedule (like daily or weekly).

Once your backup is active, you can encrypt it: