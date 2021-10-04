WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook suffered an outage in Pakistan and worldwide on Monday night. A lot of users were unable to send or receive messages.

As per downdetector, Facebook was the most affected platform followed by Instagram and WhatsApp.

Downdetector showed that WhatsApp outage was reported at 8:23pm (Pakistan Standard Time) and it shot up to 1,082 complaints by 8:38pm.

Security experts tracking the situation said the outage could have been triggered by a configuration error, which could be the result of an internal mistake, though sabotage by an insider would be theoretically possible.

People across the globe took to Twitter to share the problems they were facing with Facebook family apps, including posting memes and GIFs.

Here’s a look at some of the hilarious reactions:

Depressed me thinking that my Internet Package is over and I need to recharge it again. #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/saw0Ibaru8 — Nadeem Ahmed Baloch (@NadeemA50803457) October 4, 2021

Mark zuckerberg Working so hard to fix the gad damn error 😂😂 #DeleteFacebook #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/ooxMgezyl8 — Ateeq khawaja (@22Atee) October 4, 2021

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp in a statement said, “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible”.

