WhatsApp finally has a solution for ‘delete for me’ error

WhatsApp has bought in a new feature that allows users to undo the “Delete for Me” action to save an individual from being potentially embarrassed over accidentally deleting a message only for you that they wanted to pull for everyone on the app.

The new feature, called “accidental delete,” offers a five-second window that allows users to undo the action of deleting messages for everyone or individual chat instead of just themselves.

Many WhatsApp users sometimes land in a situation when they accidentally tap an unwanted action like “Delete for Me” instead of “Delete for Everyone” to delete a wrongly sent message. This new WhatsApp feature will help users to overcome this type of situation if anyone deletes a message from the chat a small window will appear having to undo the option to reverse their action.

According to WABetaInfo (WhatsApp features tracker) report, this new offering would be available to all users on Android and iPhone devices soon as it is already tested on both Android and iOS back in August.

Back in 2017, WhatsApp introduced the “Delete for Everyone” option to let users rephrase a message for all the people in a conversation. The feature was designed to resolve the issue of sending messages mistakenly by an individual or in group chats. However, the initial rollout of the option was limited to seven minutes only, which eventually extended the time limit up to 48 hours or 60 hours in August this year.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp also announced an update in video calls which allows big groups of people to connect at a time Up to 32 people can participate in a WhatsApp video call on mobile devices, which is an increase of four times the previous eight-person limit. A total of 32 people could only use audio calls, but now they can do video calls as well.

With 32-person video calls supported by Apple’s built-in FaceTime app, WhatsApp can now more effectively compete with FaceTime for a large group of video calls.

Comments