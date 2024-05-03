32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, May 3, 2024
- Advertisement -

WhatsApp gets event organising feature

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

To help bring communities even closer together, meta-owned WhatsApp introduced a new way for people to organize events on messaging platform.

The new events feature lets members of a group set up birthday parties, work meetings, and more, similar to various e-vite services that send out invitations via email.

The new feature gets pinned to a group’s information page so everyone can see who is down, hear out inevitable excuses for those who can’t make it, and confirm who is bringing cookies.

Read more: Apple pulls WhatsApp, Threads from China app store

The events feature will first show up for groups within WhatsApp Communities, then to all groups in the coming months.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also making changes to Announcement Groups, which let community admins blast out updates.

The groups will now allow members to respond and receive feedback that’ll be visible to everyone. Notifications for these responses are muted, though, so as to not spam the entire community.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.