WhatsApp gets event organising feature

To help bring communities even closer together, meta-owned WhatsApp introduced a new way for people to organize events on messaging platform.

The new events feature lets members of a group set up birthday parties, work meetings, and more, similar to various e-vite services that send out invitations via email.

The new feature gets pinned to a group’s information page so everyone can see who is down, hear out inevitable excuses for those who can’t make it, and confirm who is bringing cookies.

Read more: Apple pulls WhatsApp, Threads from China app store

The events feature will first show up for groups within WhatsApp Communities, then to all groups in the coming months.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also making changes to Announcement Groups, which let community admins blast out updates.

The groups will now allow members to respond and receive feedback that’ll be visible to everyone. Notifications for these responses are muted, though, so as to not spam the entire community.