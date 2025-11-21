WhatsApp gets Instagram-style 'Notes' feature

WhatsApp is about to introduce its own version of a status update feature, similar to Instagram Notes.

Just as on Instagram, the new feature lets users of the Meta-owned messaging app post a short text update that others can view. In this space, you could let people know what you’re up to or what’s new in your life.

The company recommends that users also post something that could serve as a starting point for a conversation, or they could use the space to share why they might not be available to talk at present.

The “About” feature, which allows users to share short updates, is actually WhatsApp’s original feature, predating its focus on secure messaging. While it may seem like a new addition, the company notes in a blog post that this functionality was the platform’s first.

With the feature’s reintroduction, WhatsApp is giving the “About” status more prominence. Users’ status updates will now appear at the top of one-on-one chats and on profiles. Furthermore, users can now directly reply to someone’s “About” status within a chat.

Like Instagram Notes, the WhatsApp “About” status will disappear by default in a day.

However, the messaging company notes that users can modify the timer to make it disappear more quickly or last longer than 24 hours. Additionally, users can choose whether their “About” status is visible only to contacts or if it’s more publicly visible.

The feature, while currently less robust than options like Instagram Notes, which allows for short, looping videos and music-sharing integrations, has the potential for improvement. If it gains significant adoption, enhancements such as those offered by Instagram Notes could be introduced later.

The Meta-owned WhatsApp says the feature will be rolled out to users on mobile devices starting this week.