WhatsApp makes group calls easier with support for 32 participants

Meta-owned WhatsApp has added more functionality to its group voice calls. Now, users will be allowed to add up to 32 users in a group voice call on both Android and iOS.

The increased participant capacity in group voice calls comes with the updated version of WhatsApp. In order to enable it, you are required to visit to the play store and update WhatsApp. Some users might have to wait for a little bit longer for this feature.

By adopting the following four easy steps users can make a voice call with up to 32 participants on WhatsApp.

Open the group chat you want to voice call.

If your group chat has 33 or more participants, tap Group call.

If your group chat has 32 or fewer participants, tap Voice call and confirm your decision. The first seven people who answer can join the call, and only group members can participate.

Find the contacts you want to add to the call, then tap Voice call

