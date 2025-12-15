WhatsApp hack: NCCIA issues emergency protocols for users

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has issued an emergency protocol to guide users in case their WhatsApp accounts are hacked.

The emergency protocols have been issued due to rising hacking of WhatsApp accounts.

According to NCCIA officials, if your account is compromised, you lose access, or suspect that someone else is using it, you should immediately re-register your account. This involves uninstalling WhatsApp and reinstalling it.

To log in, enter your phone number. You will receive a six-digit verification code via SMS, which should be entered immediately.

Officials explained that entering this code will automatically log the hacker out of your account, as WhatsApp allows only one active session per device at a time.

If the hacker has enabled “Two-Step Verification” and you do not know the PIN, WhatsApp may require you to wait seven days. Users are advised not to worry during this period.

Once you have entered the SMS verification code (Step 1), the hacker is logged out, and no one can access or read your messages during the waiting period.

Officials also noted that if you had previously linked an email address to your account, you can click “Forgot PIN” and immediately reset your PIN without waiting.