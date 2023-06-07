WhatsApp introduces ‘highly anticipated’ feature for users

32.9 C
Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a “highly anticipated” new picture editing tool for the Desktop version of the app, WABetainfo reported.

According to the report, the recently released feature is a “crop tool” for the drawing editor which allows the users to clip the images as per requirement.

“This addition has been highly anticipated, as previous versions lacked this functionality. With this update, WhatsApp beta users on Windows can now enjoy the convenience of cropping their images within the app itself, making it easier for users to edit media,” it stated.

The new built-in crop tool feature lets users easily crop their images without leaving the WhatsApp interface.

The new feature has initially been released to some beta testers and will be rolled out to more users soon, said report.

Earlier, WhatsApp introduced an exciting new feature ‘screen sharing’ for its beta users on Android.

The ‘screen sharing’ addition will enhance the user experience and provide a more effective way of communication.

Through this new feature, users can now share their screens with others, allowing them to view documents, photos, or any other content on their device in real-time from their screen.

