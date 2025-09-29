WhatsApp introduces new shortcut to chat directly with status viewers

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that enables one-tap chats from the status viewers list.

Users can now use a new feature that adds a button next to each contact who viewed their status updates, as per WABetaInfo.

By pressing it, they can directly open a chat with that contact without needing extra steps.

Previously, users had to exit the status screen to chat with someone who viewed their status, then go to the chats tab and select the contact separately.

This new shortcut now makes chatting much easier by cutting out unnecessary steps.

Now users can stay on the status screen and instantly message someone who viewed their update.

It also makes it easy to send quick and spontaneous messages as soon as someone views or like a status.

However, the new feature is available to all beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS and it will be rolled out to more users in the future updates.

WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience.

The messaging platform is now rolling out a feature that brings new quick sharing options to status updates.

In this new update, the status layout has been redesigned, with the view count now move to the left, similar to Instagram Stories.

Recently, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature of translation, which allows users to translate to their desired language directly within the popular network.

In order to translate a message, the user simply needs to long press on the text and tap the option “Translation.” Subsequently, the user may select both the preferred language and source, having the ability to download the language for subsequent use.

Moreover, WhatsApp further revealed that all translations will be held locally on the device of the user, aligned with the app’s end-to-end encryption that ensures even the mother company, Meta, is unable to see message content.

However, for the iPhone users, over 19 languages are available, including Dutch, French, German, Indonesian, Korean, Mandarin Chinese, Polish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Japanese, and Italian.

In six languages, on the other hand, Android users could receive translation, but the users were unable to access an additional convenience feature: automatic translation for the whole chat thread.

More important to note is that all coming chats in a conversation will automatically translate without requiring manual activation for every message once it is enabled.