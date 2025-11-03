WhatsApp rolls out sticker saving tool for iPhone users in latest iOS Update

WhatsApp is introducing a highly anticipated feature for iPhone users with the new iOS update (version 25.31.75). This update brings a sticker creation and saving tool that allows users to customize new stickers and add them directly to their collection without needing to send them first.

This feature was initially rolled out in the Android beta version (2.25.24.23) and was designed to simplify how users manage and organize stickers. Now, iOS users can save their newly created stickers directly to personal packs, making sticker management more seamless and intuitive.

The new feature places a “Save” button next to the Send option on the sticker creation screen. Tapping it permits users to add the sticker to an existing pack or create a new one, resulting in better organization from the start.

This update is useful for users who enjoy personalizing chats with stickers, as it enables them to create sticker collections at their leisure without interrupting ongoing conversations.

According to WhatsApp, this feature is gradually coming out on iOS; hence, not everyone will be able to use it right away. Currently, a few beta testers may have access, with broader availability expected in the coming weeks.

The new update will deliver a consistent sticker experience across Android and iOS, giving users more control over how they create, save, and manage custom stickers, once fully implemented.

How to use the WhatsApp Sticker feature