WhatsApp launches disappearing 'About' status for iOS users

WhatsApp’s latest iOS version includes an improved “About” feature that supports disappearing status options in the app. The newest version available on the App Store is 25.35.72.

The update includes a refreshed “About” section that lets users set temporary status messages that disappear after a chosen time. This enables users to share quick updates without worrying about removing them later.

These temporary “About” messages function similarly to disappearing statuses, but they are displayed on your profile and within chats. Users can use text, emojis, or short messages to communicate their current mood or activity, offering contacts a quick understanding of their availability.

Even with the update to version 25.35.72, the feature might not be immediately visible to all users. WhatsApp has confirmed that the rollout will be implemented over several weeks, meaning availability will vary, with some users receiving it sooner than others. This phased launch is also clearly noted in the App Store changelog.

The new “About” section is more interactive and simpler to access. When you open a chat, a small bubble appears under the contact’s profile picture. This bubble indicates their current “About” message. It also appears inside the chat info screen.

This feature allows you to easily see what someone is doing without having to open their full profile. If a person has set a temporary status, it will be visible in the chat immediately.

For instance, if a colleague sets their status to “In a meeting” for two hours, you’ll know that they might not be able to respond right away. Similarly, if a friend sets their status to “Traveling today,” you can understand that they may be offline.

Users can choose how long their status message remains visible. WhatsApp offers various duration options, including a few hours, one day, one week, or even a month. The app also indicates how much time is left before the status disappears.

This feature helps keep profiles clean and updated. You no longer need to remember to change your “About” message. Once the timer ends, it disappears automatically.

Emoji support enhances the clarity of status updates. For example, a suitcase emoji immediately conveys that you are traveling, while a laptop emoji suggests you are working. These simple visual cues help contacts to grasp your current situation quickly.

The previous “About” feature often contained stale information because users rarely updated it. The new disappearing “About” ensures updates remain current and relevant. This ultimately improves communication and minimizes confusion within chats.

As WhatsApp gradually rolls out access to this feature, it will reach more devices in the coming weeks. Users should keep their app updated to receive it as soon as it becomes available.