WhatsApp launches paid subscription for businesses

WhatsApp’s premium subscription service hasn’t officially launched yet and it’s only available to beta users.

The premium subscription will be tailored towards businesses, which means that most of the paid features aren’t going to be particularly useful for the average user, WABetainfo reported.

Reportedly, the premium account gives you a customizable contact link to your WhatsApp, which can be changed once every three months. It’s supposed to be an easier way for customers to find a certain business instead of typing in a phone number.

Telegram has a similar feature where users can share a direct contact link with others.

The paid version of the app will also allow up to 10 devices simultaneously connected to the same account. This way, employees can connect and manage the business account. Lastly, you can make a video call with up to 32 participants.

