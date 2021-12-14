WhatsApp likely to hide Last Seen, Online Status for unknown people

The Meta-owned messaging service, WhatsApp is reportedly working to restrict the visibility of last seen and online status updates for the unknown people in its new privacy measures.

The update is reportedly made available to some people on Android and iOS, however, it is not in place for all users as yet.

It will allow users to stay private and stop third-party app to stalk their WhatsApp, according to WABetaInfo. The app’s support platform has apparently confirmed the introduction of the privacy improvement update.

According to reports, the support team stated in an email response to a user that the update will not bring any changes between you and your friends, family, and business who you know or have previously messaged.

Earlier, a cybersecurity firm Traced had reported earlier this year regarding the discovery of apps and services which allowed users to silently track others on WhatsApp.

The messaging app has recently introduced a new animated sticker pack called Encanto in its privacy-focused update. The animated sticker pack can be downloaded from the official WhatsApp Sticker Store within the app.

It includes 14 animated stickers that users can use in their chats that was initially spotted by WABetaInfo.

