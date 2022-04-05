WhatsApp limiting forwarded messages to curb misinformation

Instant messaging application Whatsapp is planning to launch a new feature that will help to curb the spread of misinformation, WABetainfo reported.

According to WABetainfo, the platform will limit the forwarding of messages to groups to stop the spread of misinformation. The feature is already available in the beta version 22.7.0.76 for WhatsApp iOS.

According to details, after the new update users will be able to only forward one message at a time. WhatsApp had already launched a feature that identified forwarded messages and messages that were forwarded many times.

Messages that were forwarded for the first time showed a “forwarded” message over the chat and messages forwarded many times came with a text “forwarded multiple times”. The messages displayed over the chats helped people identify probable misinformation.

In the new update, the former can be forwarded five times while the latter will be limited to only once.

The WhatsApp tracker WABetainfo also reported that WhatsApp is planning to replace the camera icon with a Communities option, bringing people together under group admins. It said the feature will work like a Group chat, as a private place between people, secured with end-to-end encryption.

