WhatsApp makes status updates creative with new sticker reactions

WhatsApp is currently testing a creative feature that will enable users to respond to status updates using reaction stickers.

This new update, reported by WABetaInfo, aims to enhance the interactivity and engagement of status updates. Users will be able to swiftly express their emotions on photos and videos, mirroring the reaction functionality found in Instagram Stories.

WhatsApp’s reaction sticker feature will enable users to personalize the emojis they use for status updates. Before sharing a status, users can pick any emoji that best mirrors their mood or message.

One good thing about the newly introduced WhatsApp sticker is that when someone views a status with a reaction sticker, they can instantly react to it without sending a text message

It is pertinent to note that only the person who posted the status can see the reaction, and all reaction data is protected with end-to-end encryption.

When someone reacts to a WhatsApp status with a sticker, the poster receives an immediate notification indicating the reactor’s identity and the emoji used..

Additionally, WhatsApp will display all reactions in one separate section for each status, which allows users to review all engagement in one place.

This feature is currently under development and is not yet available to all users. However, it is being tested through the iOS beta program. Once development is complete, the feature will be released to all users via the App Store and TestFlight.