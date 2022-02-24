WhatsApp message reactions are coming soon

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working on several new features for the platform and one of them that has been spotted is message reactions feature.

According to WABetainfo, the feature was spotted all the way back in August last year. At the time, the message reactions feature was in early development.

In the latest development, WABetainfo has shared some screenshots of WhatsApp message reactions, giving us an early preview of what the feature would look like once it will be rolled out for users.

In the images attached below, WhatsApp users will see a row of emojis just above the message.

WhatsApp is readying message reactions (secured by end-to-end encryption) in a new upcoming update of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. 👍❤️😂😮😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/o9CMW6pnsN — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 2, 2022

The options include the thumbs up, red heart, face with tears of joy, shocked face, crying face, and folded hands emoji. However, Instagram and competitor Signal offer the ability to react with any emoji.

However, the feature is currently available to select beta users as it is still under development.

It emerged today that WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new privacy shortcut for Android smartphones, allowing users to edit list of those who could see status updates shared by them.

According to WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp shortcut will allow you to manage status privacy settings and the new shortcut is rumoured to work alongside the new caption bar which is also under development.

Comments