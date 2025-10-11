WhatsApp now lets beta testers to link Facebook profiles

To make it easier to find accounts across Meta’s platforms, WhatsApp is bringing a new feature that allows ‘beta testers’ to add their Facebook profile links directly to their WhatsApp profile.

As the messaging app previously added support for adding Instagram links, it is said that Facebook profile linking is available in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. Additionally, the ability to link to Facebook is also expected to be available to all users in the future.

After updating to WhatsApp beta version 2.25.29.16 for Android, some testers may notice a new option to link their Facebook account to their profile. This feature was discovered by the tracker WABetaInfo and is currently being rolled out to select beta testers.

However, Gadgets 360 was unable to confirm the availability of this feature, even after updating to the latest beta version, suggesting that the rollout is occurring gradually among users.

Testers can attach a link to their Facebook account to their profile page on WhatsApp once the feature is enabled on WhatsApp beta. The link will appear on their profile, allowing users to easily view and connect with them directly on WhatsApp.

Users can verify the link through the Accounts Center to confirm ownership. However, verification is optional, as an unverified link can still be displayed without impacting a user’s WhatsApp experience.

Including a Facebook link on WhatsApp is completely optional. Users can choose to share it with or without verification. A verified Facebook link will display a small icon, indicating that the same person manages both accounts. In contrast, unverified links show a generic icon along with the full URL, without providing proof of ownership.

Through Meta’s owned WhatsApp privacy settings, users can control the visibility of their Facebook profile links by going to Settings > Privacy > Links. Users have options whether to share the link with everyone, just their contacts, select individuals, or keep it completely private.