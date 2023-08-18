WhatsApp now lets you send HD photos

Meta-owned WhatsApp is getting an upgrade that will allow users to share HD photos through the messaging app.

The announcement was shared by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his Instagram broadcast channel and via a Facebook post.

Sharing photos on WhatsApp just got an upgrade,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced.

The feature, which allows users to preserve the high-def resolution of the photos they share with friends and family, was previously in beta testing with select users. The feature is rolling out worldwide over the next few weeks.

Here’s how to use new HD photos feature:

To access the new feature, you’ll need to first update your app to the latest release. After doing so, you’ll notice a new “HD” button at the top of the photo-sharing screen next to the other image editing tools like rotate and those for adding text and stickers to the photo.

According to the WABetaInfo, while tapping the HD button opens up a “photo quality” menu, giving users ‘two resolution options’, which are; standard quality (1600 x 1052) and HD quality (4096 x 2692).

Moreover, all images sent out using the HD feature will fall under the same WhatsApp end-to-end encryption defaults, making them as safe as regular WhatsApp images.

Apart from introducing HD image transfers, the messaging platform WhatsApp will also start supporting the transfer of HD videos in the near future.