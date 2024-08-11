WhatsApp users complain ‘disruption in services’

ISLAMABAD: WhatsApp and other user media applications users in Pakistan are complaining about ‘disruption in services’.

The users are complaining about difficulties in downloading audio, video messages and pictures on WhatsApp. Some users are receiving the following message from WhatsApp: “Couldn’t download the document. Try again. If the problem keeps happening, try connecting to Wi-Fi.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has downplayed the ongoing issues with WhatsApp services being experienced by cellular users in the country, attributing it to a possible “technical glitch.”

Read more: Damaged sea cables cause internet disruption across Pakistan

According to a 2024 report by the World Population Review, there are 52.3 million WhatsApp users in Pakistan.

In April, internet users faced a major setback as the fiber optic cable linking Singapore to Pakistan and Europe damaged from several points.

According to the details, the fiber optic cable linking Singapore to Pakistan and Europe damaged near Indonesia from several areas, affecting the access to the internet in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.