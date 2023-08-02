WhatsApp Pink scam: What it is and how to stay safe

The Pink WhatsApp scam is an online hoax that targets users of the popular messaging app, WhatsApp. It usually involves a message with a link promising users access to a unique “pink” version of WhatsApp, claiming to offer exclusive features or privileges.

However, the link leads to a malicious website or app that steals personal information or infects the device with malware. Here is how the Pink WhatsApp scam works.

What WhatsApp Pink message from hackers says

Users receive a message from either an unknown contact or someone they know. The message claims to offer access to a hidden WhatsApp feature, usually titled “Pink WhatsApp” or “WhatsApp Gold.”

Tempting Promises

To convince users to click the provided link, scammers claim that the exclusive feature will unlock new customization options, advanced privacy settings, or enhanced messaging capabilities.

Installation of Malicious Software

Clicking on the link redirects users to a fraudulent website where they are prompted to download an application or update. This software infects the victim’s device with malware or spyware.

Wide-Ranging Impersonation

Once the malware infiltrates a victim’s device, it may allow scammers to control WhatsApp conversations, create fake accounts, or extract personal information such as contacts, messages, and sensitive data.

What can be the potential implications?

Privacy Breach: Users who fall victim to the Pink WhatsApp Scam unknowingly expose their personal conversations, potentially compromising sensitive information and even their online identities.

Spread of Malware: Scammers aim to infect as many devices as possible, using malware to propagate the scam further and potentially gain control over a larger network of victims.

Financial Fraud: In some instances, scammers may attempt to manipulate victims into sharing financial information, stealing funds, or engaging in other fraudulent activities.

Identity Theft: With access to personal conversations and contacts, scammers can impersonate victims, potentially leading to further scams targeting the victim’s friends, family, or colleagues.

How to stay safe from WhatsApp Pink scam

To stay safe from WhatsApp Pink scam, make sure that you download the WhatsApp app or any update from Google Play Store only. Do not download any version of WhatsApp from a third party app store or an APK file how many extra features they may promise.