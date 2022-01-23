WhatsApp plans transfer of data between Android, iOS devivces

WhatsApp chat could now be transferred between Android and iOS devices after the messaging app owned by Meta plans to introduce a new update.

That was revealed by the source code found of WhatsApp 22.2.74 beta for iOS.

However, the migration process would not be straightforward and would require both devices to have the app installed and would likely involve a cable or a private Wi-Fi connection.

In comparison, other messaging apps store and sync user data using Google Drive, iCloud or their own cloud service.

Recently, WhatsApp added new features to its Android and desktop apps.

The Android app will get new drawing and pencil tools in a future update while WhatsApp Desktop will receive new chat bubble colours. The desktop app will also be getting a new dark blue colour that will be only visible while using the dark theme mode.

The instant messaging app is also testing a new emoji message reactions information tab and new settings for message reactions notification.

WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo said WhatsApp is introducing new drawing tools to its Android app. The instant messaging app is planning new pencils to draw but will be receiving two pencils, including one thinner and one thicker than the existing pencil.

The app is also working on a blur image tool that may be added sometime in the future.

The new features were seen in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.3.5 update, but are disabled by default. These features are still under development and may be rolled out to WhatsApp beta testers soon.

