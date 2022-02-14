WhatsApp users will soon be able to set profile cover photos

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on a Facebook-like cover image feature.

The feature has recently been spotted by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo.

According to reports, the messaging platform is working on a new feature that will allow users to set a cover photo for their profile. The feature is being developed for WhatsApp Business users.

“When the feature is enabled for beta testers, there will be some changes in your Business profile settings, said WABetaInfo.

According to the screenshot shared by the WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app is planning to introduce a camera button in user’s Business Settings.

The popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is also rolling out voice and video calling features for all Web and Desktop users.

The much-awaited features would be available for everyone in the days to come.

The messaging app announced the calling features for web users for the first time in October 2020. However, the features were made available for select beta users last year.

