WhatsApp releases new updates for android users

Meta owned messenger application, WhatsApp, recently released new updates for Android users. The company has refreshed the look of the main page with a new layout for tabs like Chats, Calls and more.

The update also adds a new Chat Lock feature, WearOS support, and new tools for status, among others. the user also gets an option to save important messages when using Disappearing Messages option.

All the new features are being rolled out to everyone. But, since this is a gradual rollout, it will take some time to reach all the Android users of WhatsApp.

New layout on WhatsApp

The just refreshed the layout of the main WhatsApp window, after which the users will now see the Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status tabs at the bottom of the page, make it easier for people to quickly access any of the aforementioned tabs.

Meanwhile, the iOS users already use a similar interface and now Android beta users of WhatsApp will also be able to experience this layout.

Chat Lock

The update also brings the Chat Lock feature to many Android users along with other minor features and improvements, after which the users will be able to put a fingerprint lock on their super personal chats.

The locked chats will remain hidden on the main dashboard of the app. One just needs to go to a person’s profile, scroll down and tap on ‘Chat Lock’ feature to enable it for a chat.

New feature included in Disappearing messages

The new included in disappearing message option allowing android users to save important messages for later when using the Disappearing Messages feature.

For this feature, the users required to press on a message and choose ‘keep’ to get started. The selected messages will get saved permanently and the rest of the text will get deleted after a specific time period.

New tools for Status

WhatsApp has also added new text overlay tools for Status, including updated fonts and background colours.

Improvement to GIFs

Now, one will not be needed to tap on GIFs as they will now automatically play once you get one on WhatsApp chats. This is a small improvement, but some might like it.