WhatsApp rolling out new feature to customize forwarded content

WhatsApp is set to introduce an innovative enhancement in its forthcoming update, enabling users to append a message to any forwarded content, thereby increasing the app’s versatility.

As reported by WABetaInfo, users of the Meta-owned messaging platform will soon have access to a feature that permits the addition of a new message following a forwarded message in an upcoming update.

While this update is anticipated for future release, it is currently available for exploration by beta testers in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.25.3, which can be found on the Google Play Store.

Previously, this functionality was restricted to media files such as images, videos, and GIFs, irrespective of whether they included a caption.

Now, users can enjoy the capability to add a personalized message to any type of forwarded content, encompassing text messages, documents, and links.

This enhancement allows users to provide essential context or explanations alongside the forwarded material with minimal effort.

It is noteworthy that users can also append a new message to content that was not originally forwarded, including straightforward text messages.

For instance, when a user shares a text message with a contact, they can include an explanatory note or a personalized comment when forwarding it to a group chat, thereby ensuring clarity in communication.

This feature is particularly beneficial when additional context is required for a forwarded message.

For example, if a user forwards a link to a news article, they can now immediately share their thoughts or a summary, eliminating the need for a separate follow-up message.

Likewise, when forwarding a text message, users can include further details or instructions for the recipient, enhancing clarity and minimizing the potential for misunderstanding.