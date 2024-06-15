WhatsApp rolls out 32-person video call, chat transfer feature

The meta-owned instant messeging app WhatsApp has rolled out two new feature including 32-person video call and chat transfer feature

WhatsApp has announced significant upgrades to its video calling features, enabling users to watch videos together during calls and increasing the maximum number of participants to 32 across all devices. Additionally, a new speaker spotlight feature highlights the person speaking in a video call.

The platform’s parent company, Meta, has introduced the Meta Low Bitrate (MLow) codec, which improves call reliability and offers twice the audio quality with reduced computing complexity. This technology is already used on Instagram and Messenger calls and will be available on WhatsApp in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is developing a feature to transfer chat history between devices without relying on Google Drive backups, promising a smoother and more user-friendly experience for users. These updates demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing its features and user experience.

Earlier, it was reported that WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for Mac users that allows them to share status updates directly from their computers.

This update came after a similar feature was introduced for Android devices. Now, WhatsApp users can share images, videos, GIFs, text, and voice messages via status updates from any linked device.

According to the latest WhatsApp beta for Mac version 24.11.73, available on the TestFlight app, beta testers can now post status updates directly from the status tab on their Macs.