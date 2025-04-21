WhatsApp rolls out chat and channel translation feature

Meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp has begun rolling out its much-anticipated chat and channel translation feature to select Android users enrolled in the beta program.

First spotted by WABetaInfo, the feature is currently available for users running beta version 2.25.12.25, with a broader release expected in the coming weeks.

The new tool allows users to translate Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, and Russian messages directly within the app. A key highlight is that the translation is done on-device, which means it works even without an internet connection.

However, WhatsApp users will need to download specific language packs—either individually or one that detects and translates multiple languages automatically.

The translation toggle is found under the chat info screen and can be activated on a per-chat basis, including both private and group chats.

Users can also opt for manual translation by long-pressing a message and selecting the “Translate” option.

While the translations may not match the accuracy of cloud-based services due to WhatsApp’s reliance on lightweight language packs, the app does allow users to submit feedback to improve the system.

Notably, this feedback is processed without sending message content to Meta, maintaining WhatsApp user privacy.

If you’re a beta user who’s already received the update, WhatsApp encourages you to share your experience and help shape the future of this feature.