WhatsApp rolls out Message Yourself feature

WASHINGTON: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned social messaging application, has started rolling ‘Message Yourself’ feature, which let you chat with yourself.

According to details, the ‘Message Yourself’ was first spotted by WaBetaInfo several weeks ago as part of a beta test, but is now being rolled out globally to iOS and Android users in the coming weeks.

Once you get the update, you’ll be able to see yourself at the top of the contacts list when creating new messages. The feature will allow users to send notes, reminders and shopping lists to themselves on WhatsApp.

Users can also pin their Message Yourself chats to the top of a conversation list for easier access. Until now, you could only message yourself by creating a group with just you as a member or by using the apps “click to chat” feature.

“WhatsApp only publicly started testing this feature back in October. Some users have managed to work around its absence in the past by creating a group and then removing other members to essentially create a private chat for yourself,” GSMArena reported.

The feature will be available in the coming weeks.

Earlier in November, Meta-owned messaging application planned to soon introduce a screen lock option for desktop users.

This new screen lock feature was already available for android users. security of the messaging app was the main concern for desktop users as logging on WhatsApp on the web can be quite unsafe.

To overcome this issue WhatsApp has planned to introduce a new screen lock feature. Initially, it will be available for WhatsApp beta users on a test basis.

