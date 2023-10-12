WhatsApp rolls out new android UI for beta testers

The parent company of WhatsApp, Meta has started to release its revamped Android user interface to a limited set of beta testers.

The recent WABetaInfo reports revealed that the underdeveloped feature is accessible as part of the newly launched WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.21.12 on Google Play.

The previous reports revealed that the improved user interface of the messenger application – WhatsApp – has been in the development phase for several months, however, the UI inspired by Material Design 3, introduces new icons and color schemes.

Additional changes include a fresh look to the chat bubbles and a floating action button.

WhatsApp is rolling out a new revamped interface for the Android beta app! WhatsApp is releasing the new interface to a limited number of beta testers, after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.12 update from the Google Play Store!https://t.co/iZ8KczvKwH pic.twitter.com/XFW8o9nLKc — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 11, 2023

The updated WhatsApp interface for Android displays the profile icon in the top-right corner along with other options like Camera and Search bar.

Furthermore, the messaging application has integrated a new green color into the updated dark and light themes. WABetaInfo in their remarks stated that the limited number of testers using the latest WhatsApp Business beta experienced new UI changes.

According to the website, the feature is expected to gradually roll out to more users in the coming weeks. As a result, it is possible that the new WhatsApp interface might take some time to be available on your Android device.

In other news, the messenger app is also in the process of testing a new reply bar specifically designed for images and videos on Android. Meanwhile, some reports hinted at the development of an iPad-compatible version for instant messaging.

Last month, WhatsApp’s parent company Meta partnered with Microsoft to integrate Bing Search into Meta’s AI chatbot.