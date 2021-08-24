WhatsApp rolls out new colours for Android

WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.21.18.1, reported WABetaInfo.

What’s new in this update?

The update is bringing a lot of changing colours to our WhatsApp’s Android application.

WABetaInfo reported that the changes are most visible on the chat screen. Users will see different colours for the chat bubbles, the send button, and the navigation bar.

New colours have been introduced for both the light mode and the dark mode.

For the light theme, WhatsApp has also updated the color for the navigation bar:

There are also other elements that have a new color: the ring for status updates, the wallpaper might appear darker, new icons for the chat share sheet, etc…

New colors are available today for beta testers. Be sure to install the latest update in order to see them.

The update also brings back the creation date for groups, that WhatsApp had previously removed, and “Type a message” is now “Message” for several people (other users already had this change in a previous update).

