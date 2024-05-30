WhatsApp rolls out new feature for longer voice notes

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature to allow users share longer voice messages in status updates.

The users of the instant messaging platform will be able to set one-minute-long voice note in status updates, compared with the previous 30-seconds status.

With this new feature, WhatsApp users can send longer voice messages for up to one minute.

They will not need to create multiple voice notes spanning 30 seconds each in the status updates.

Similar to recording a message in the chat, users will need to hold the microphone icon in the bottom right corner to record a voice note.

Users will have to update their app in Google Play Store or App Store to gain access to the latest feature.

WhatsApp had been working on the feature since 2022 and introduced the Voice Status feature in February 2023.

While other features are usually added in automatic update, WhatsApp users will need to manually check for WhatsApp updates or set app to automatically get the latest updates as soon as they are available.

It is pertinent to mention that the messaging platform is rolling out the feature in stages, meaning that some users might not get the update in the first place and will have to wait for it.

While WhatsApp usually first introduces new features in beta version, this feature has been unveiled for all users at the same time.