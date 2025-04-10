WhatsApp rolls out new features for chats, calls

WhatsApp has rolled out a series of updates aimed at enhancing user experience across chats, calls, and Channels.

The new features include real-time group indicators, improved reactions, enhanced event tools, and more control for iPhone users, making communication smoother and more efficient.

Users can now see how many members are online in a group chat, and a new notification setting allows users to choose between alerts for all messages or only highlights.

The upgraded event management system enables users to create events in both group and individual chats, with features like RSVP options and event pinning.

Additionally, WhatsApp has introduced tappable reactions, allowing users to instantly respond to messages, and iPhone users can now scan documents directly from WhatsApp.

The video calling feature on iOS has also been enhanced, with users able to pinch to zoom during calls and add another person to an ongoing call with ease.

Furthermore, WhatsApp can now be set as the default app for messaging and calling on iPhones.

The ‘Updates’ tab has also received a boost, with channel admins able to record and share short video notes and provide voice message transcripts for easier updates.

Earlier, WhatsApp unveiled an exciting new feature that allows users to add temporary music clips to their profile updates.

This innovative addition aims to enhance the user experience by enabling more personalized and engaging status updates.

The new feature, which is being rolled out globally, will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

The temporary music clips feature allows users to include audio clips in their WhatsApp profile updates, a functionality similar to the Stories feature on Facebook and Instagram.