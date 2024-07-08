WhatsApp rolls out new ‘Forward to channel’ feature

The Meta-owned instant messaging App WhatsApp has reportedly released a new feature that allows users to share and forward messages, photos and videos on channels.

This new feature is available to beta testers who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android and it will be released for public over the coming days.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has been developing a feature for channel owners to forward and share messages and media on their channels. This feature allows them to easily share messages, photos, videos and GIFs from their personal chats directly to their channels.

Now, it appears that the instant messaging app is testing this change with the public, as some users in the beta program can now experience the new channel forwarding feature.

The screenshot shared in report revealed that some beta testers can now experiment with a feature to forward messages, photos, videos, and GIFs to their channels.

Similarly, channel owners can also share their media from other apps, like the file explorer, directly to their channels without the need for intermediary steps.

This makes it easier to share content quickly, keeping channels up-to-date and improving interaction. The new feature that lets you quickly share messages, photos, videos, and GIFs directly to channels is a big step forward for channel owners. It makes managing channels much easier by cutting out unnecessary steps.

Users no longer need to first save media to their devices and then manually upload it to the channel. Instead, they can directly forward content from their personal chats or share media from other apps like file explorers or the photo library directly to their channels.

“We believe that it reduces the time and effort that channel owners traditionally spent on preparing and uploading content, making the interaction with channels more immediate,” WABetaInfo said.