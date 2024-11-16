web analytics
WhatsApp rolls out new ‘Message Drafts’ feature for unsent texts

Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
WhatsApp launched a feature that many users thought should have existed already: message drafts. Now, the app will save if there are any unsent messages in your chats, reminding you to revisit them later.

When you have a draft, it will display a bold green “Draft” label followed by the text you’ve started, allowing you to consider completing it when you access the app, so you won’t inadvertently overlook your friends (though, of course, you could still choose to do so).

Draft messages will also appear at the top of your chats list, eliminating the need to scroll through to find them. This new feature is currently available worldwide, according to Engadget.

Also read: How to use WhatsApp chat lock: A step-by-step guide

Announcing the new feature on his WhatsApp channel, Mark Zuckerberg said, “we all need this” feature.

In addition to Message Drafts, WhatsApp is also developing other updates that prioritize user privacy. Soon, users will have the option to interact with others through usernames rather than phone numbers, providing an additional level of privacy. This allows you to communicate without revealing your phone number!

In July, WhatsApp revealed that it reached 100 million monthly active users and has recently introduced several new handy features, such as its own integrated address book and custom lists to help organize your conversations.

