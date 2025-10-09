WhatsApp rolls out Status Questions feature for Android users

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has begun testing an innovative Status Questions feature for Android users, now available to select beta testers through the Google Play Store’s beta version 2.25.29.12, as reported by WABetaInfo.

The feature lets users add a customizable question box to their status, allowing their contacts to submit responses directly within the update. All replies are collected privately, so only the original poster can view and manage them.

The newly introduced feature, which is similar to Instagram, allows users to insert a question box in their status alongside photos or videos. The Status Question feature is included in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android.

To keep users informed, WhatsApp sends instant push notifications whenever a response is submitted, complete with a preview of the answer. This allows the status creator to quickly view and manage replies, enhancing real-time engagement.

All interactions remain secure, with end-to-end encryption ensuring that only the sender and recipient can access the responses, aligning with WhatsApp’s commitment to user privacy.

Currently, the feature is exclusive to beta testers enrolled in the Google Play Beta Program, with a gradual rollout planned for a wider audience.

As testing progresses, a stable release for all Android users is expected, with potential expansion to iOS. Users eager to try Status Questions can join the beta program via Google Play.