Here is how to use WhatsApp’s schedule calls feature

WhatsApp, a popular app introduced an “Events” option that streamlines the scheduling process. By following this guide, functionality enables you to schedule calls right within WhatsApp.

As you know pandemic has changed our work environments from physical offices to online settings, demonstrating that meetings can be held from anywhere. As a professional, you may have experienced that arranging virtual meetings and awaiting confirmations can consume a lot of time.

Simplifying the setup of virtual meetings without the hassle of managing various applications. If this seems like a breakthrough, follow this step-by-step guide on scheduling calls on WhatsApp.

To schedule calls on WhatsApp follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your device.

Step 2: Navigate to the group where you intend to schedule the call.

Step 3: Click on the paperclip icon in the messaging bar and select “Event.”

Step 4: Then choose “Create Event,” enter the event title, and specify the date and time.

Step 5: Activate the toggle if you wish to host the meeting via a link, and tap the “Send” icon.

Additionally, you won’t have to go through the lengthy process of generating external links for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom. Once you’ve scheduled the meeting in any WhatsApp group, all group members will be notified to join the call at the designated time.

It is important to mention that this “Event” feature on WhatsApp is exclusively for scheduling meetings in groups; you cannot arrange them with individual contacts. However, there is another feature known as “Call Link” that allows you to create a call link and share it with your contacts.

Things to keep in mind:

When you schedule an event, WhatsApp gives you the option to include a description, set an end time for the event, and update its location.

WhatsApp also enables screen sharing, which can facilitate your presentations during meetings.

This feature is accessible on Android, iOS, Web, Mac, and Windows platforms.