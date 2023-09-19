WhatsApp set to roll out animated avatars for video calls

The Meta-owned messenger application WhatsApp is reportedly planning to add animated avatars for video calls, a feature that – resembles Apple’s Memoji – rumored to be in the works since last year.

An independent portal for real-time updates about WhatsApp – WABetaInfo – claimed that the messenger app has rolled out the ability to make video calls using animated avatars in the latest beta version for Android 2.23.19.14.

WhatsApp is notifying its users about this new feature through a pop-up banner that offers the choice to “use your avatar during calls” with options to either “Switch to avatar” or tap “Not now.”

In a manner to use the new video call avatar, the users need to select the “Switch to avatar” option, which will mimic your facial movements and expressions in real-time through the use of your avatar character.

The user has option to turn off this feature at anytime from the setting to show your true self, furthermore, the new avatar feature wont disable end-to-end encryption, ensuring the safety and privacy are not compromised.

However, WhatsApp will use some data to further improve the Avatar experience on the app.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is also working on avatar for for status updates as well, while there is no information regarding its release.