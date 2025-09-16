WhatsApp to introduce 'Close Friends' feature for status sharing

WhatsApp is preparing to launch a new feature that will allow users to share status updates exclusively with their close friends, rather than their entire contact list.

According to WABetaInfo, the messaging platform has rolled out a new Android beta update via the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the app version to 2.25.25.11.

This upcoming update introduces enhanced privacy controls designed to make managing status visibility quicker and more intuitive. Inspired by Instagram’s “Close Friends” feature, WhatsApp aims to offer users more granular control over who sees their status updates.

New Status Sharing Interface

The redesigned interface is now available to select beta testers and appears within the drawing editor screen. At the bottom, users will notice new audience selection chips that resemble filters found in the Chats tab.

These chips allow users to toggle between different privacy settings—such as “My Contacts” and “Only Share With”—without leaving the editor screen.

By tapping the “Only Share With” chip, users can limit the visibility of their status updates to a specific group of contacts. This group is predefined in the privacy settings, giving users complete control over who sees their content.

This approach not only simplifies the status-sharing process but also helps prevent oversharing by keeping more personal updates within a trusted circle.

The feature is a step toward offering users more nuanced sharing options, enabling them to maintain greater control over their privacy on the platform.