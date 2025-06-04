WhatsApp stops working on THESE Android, iPhone devices

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has officially ended support for a number of older iPhones and Android smartphones, rendering the app unusable on these devices from June 1.

According to the company, devices launched before 2014 have stopped to run WhatsApp, as the app now requires updated operating systems to maintain functionality and security.

The change, originally planned for May, was implemented starting June due to compatibility and safety concerns with outdated systems.

The update has particularly affected iPhones that cannot be upgraded to iOS 15.1, including models such as the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, and any earlier versions.

On the Android side, WhatsApp now demands Android OS 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher — an operating system released in 2014.

Users may check the current iOS version by following these steps:

Settings > General > About

and may update their device by going to:

Settings > General > Software Update

Users have been advised to update their devices to the latest available software versions to continue using WhatsApp. However, for devices that no longer support these updates, access to the app will be permanently restricted.