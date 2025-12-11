WhatsApp testing feature to save status updates as drafts

WhatsApp is developing a useful update for users. Following the successful rollout of message drafts in chat lists, the messaging app is now testing a similar feature for Status updates. Currently available to select Android beta testers, this feature allows users to save unfinished posts. Early feedback indicates that it makes the app more convenient to use.

With the WhatsApp update, users can pause while writing a caption or editing an image and save their progress for later, saving time and minimizing the risk of forgetting important updates. Previously, users often saved partially edited photos by sending them to themselves, which cluttered the app with unwanted files. This new feature eliminates that workaround and keeps the app organized.

The status editor now offers a reliable option to save drafts. When a user presses the back button during editing, a prompt appears with options to discard the draft or save it. The saved draft preserves all edits, drawings, text, and stickers, so users can pick up right where they left off with WhatsApp.

This feature is perfect for WhatsApp users who like to take their time planning posts or adding filters. It prevents accidental loss of work and provides a more relaxed space for creativity.

The WhatsApp feature is currently in testing to ensure it functions well on various devices. Once it is widely released, the draft feature will allow users to plan, pause, and continue their status updates at their convenience, making sharing moments easier and more thoughtful.