WhatsApp testing multiple-chat selection feature for desktop users

WhatsApp is planning to introduce a multiple-chat selection feature for its desktop version, which will help users easily manage their chats.

As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on adding a new ‘Select Chats’ option to its web/desktop client.

Currently, it’s a rather tedious task to perform these actions for multiple chats on WhatsApp for Desktop. A screenshot in the report shows the new ‘Select Chats’ option under the chat menu present in the top right corner. You can have a look at what this looks like.

You should know that this feature is still under development and there’s no word on when it will reach users.

We can expect the new multiple chat selection feature to be a part of the next year’s WhatsApp feature drop.

In addition to this, the Meta-owned messaging platform is also expected to introduce the ability to report Status updates on its desktop version in case there’s something derogatory or suspicious shared. This could also reach Android and iOS versions too but, it remains to be seen when this will happen.

