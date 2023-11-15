WhatsApp testing secret code feature for locked chats

WhatsApp, the widely used messenger application around the globe, is currently testing a new feature in its Android beta version, enabling users to hide secret chats from the main list in the app using a secret code.

WhatsApp, in its latest beta release (2.23.24.20), allows users to set a secret code for the chats to hide them from showing up in the hidden chat list until the secret code is entered in the search bar.

The user can access the list of locked chats, by tapping the three-dot menu at the top > Chat lock settings > toggle Hide locked chats and enter a memorable secret code.

WhatsApp emphasizes the importance of selecting a memorable secret code as resetting your secret code will clear all your locked chats.

Additionally, the messaging platform is working on another feature that allows users to set a username for channels, which allows the subscribers to enter the username to access the channel.

This feature is not yet available to beta testers but is expected to be rolled out in a future beta release.