WhatsApp to add another lock to your account

Meta has released WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.26.7.8 via the Google Play Beta Program. The update hints at password-protected accounts, signaling plans to add an extra layer of security beyond existing authentication options.

This new feature will let users set an alphanumeric password from six to 20 characters, requiring at least one letter and one number. WhatsApp will provide feedback on password strength, and users can update or delete the password at any time.

The goal is to reduce account hijacking risks, even if a malicious actor gets the verification code through SIM swapping or device compromise. Attackers would still need both the 2FA code and the account password.

According to WABetaInfo, ‘The account password is always required after entering a 6-digit verification code during login.

For instance, if a user sets an account password but not two-step verification, WhatsApp will prompt for the account password. If two-step verification is enabled, the user must enter the 2FA code first, then the account password.’

Currently, users can safeguard their accounts with 2FA by creating a PIN and adding an email address for verification and recovery.