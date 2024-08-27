WhatsApp to allow users to chat without revealing phone numbers

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is set to introduce a new feature that will allow users to chat without revealing their phone numbers.

The feature, aimed at enhancing user privacy and improving the messaging experience, will add a significant layer of privacy to the platform as WhatsApp users will be able to chat without the need to reveal their phone numbers.

Instead, only their username will be visible to the user they are chatting with, a feature which platforms such as Telegram already implemented with success.

The messaging platform has released the 2.24.18.2 version of the WhatsApp Beta for Android and is currently under test trial.

Once fully implemented, the username feature will allow users to create a unique identifier that will be linked to their WhatsApp account.

Additionally, WhatsApp users will be able to share the username with others to start conversations, without needing to exchange phone numbers.

However, for users who already have each other’s phone numbers saved, the phone number will still be visible.

Another feature in the Beta version will also reduce spam by requiring a PIN (at least four digits) for people, who have not interacted with the other users before, to chat, even if they know their username.

Meanwhile, it is unclear when the username feature or the PIN support will make it out of beta, however, several reports said that Meta’s messaging platform is unlikely to make the feature live before the end of the year.

Reports had earlier said that WhatsApp was developing a new feature allowing users to reshare status updates where they have been mentioned, similar to Instagram’s feature.

This feature, currently under development, will simplify the process of sharing status updates where users have been tagged.

The “Reshare Status Updates” feature will enable users to reshare status updates where they have been mentioned, making it easier to share content with their contacts.