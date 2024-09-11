WhatsApp to allow users to open status updates directly from viewer list

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature allowing users to open status updates directly from the list of people who have viewed their status.

With the latest update, the Meta-owned app is expanding this functionality to the sheet that displays who has seen your status. Now, users will notice a green ring around a contact’s profile picture in the viewer list if that contact has also posted a status update.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, “WhatsApp is testing additional features to enhance the user experience with status updates, focusing on improving visibility and access to new content. Thanks to the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.19.4 update, available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to open status updates from the viewer list.”

This new update simplifies staying up-to-date with status updates, allowing WhatsApp users to see who has shared new content without navigating through the status updates tab.

The report added, “We believe this improves the user experience by making it easier to interact with status updates from multiple entry points within the app.”

The feature is currently available to some beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store, and it is expected to be rolled out to more users in the coming days.