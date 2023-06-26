WhatsApp to allow users to set duration for pinned messages

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to set a duration for messages in both group and individual chats.

WaBetaInfo, in its reports, says that the new message pin duration feature will provide people with a convenient way to ensure timely and relevant information stays visible for a desired period. Once the set time elapses, the message is automatically unpinned, helping to maintain an organized, up-to-date, and clearer conversation.

At the moment, the feature is under development and is expected to be released to beta testers in a future update of the app.

Read more: WhatsApp introduces feature to silence unknown callers

Explaining how the message pin duration will work, the report says that it will enable users to choose how long a message should stay pinned in a chat. It also shares a screenshot of the feature that shows how users will have the flexibility to select a specific duration after which the pinned message is automatically unpinned.

It says that the feature, currently, will offer three different durations: 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days to its users to choose from. The report further adds that users will have the option to unpin the current pinned message at any time, even before the chosen duration expires, “giving users greater flexibility and control over their pinned messages.”