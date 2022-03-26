WhatsApp to install ‘end-to-end encryption’ sign in call logs

Instant messaging application Whatsapp is reportedly planning to include an end-to-end encryption sign at the end of its call logs, WABestainfo reported.

According to WABetaifo, the application is working on installing an end-to-end encryption sign in its call logs. WhatsApp is planning to roll out the latest update through eh Google Play Beta Program for the Android version 2.22.8.7.

Users will be able to see a new footer indicating that the calls are end-to-end encrypted, at the bottom of their call history.

What is end-to-end encryption?

End-to-end encryption indicates that no one, neither WhatsApp nor its owner company Meta, can listen to your calls.

The installation of the sign is an effort by WhatsApp to remind its users that it is a secure place to talk to their friends and family.

The same footer might be introduced at the bottom of the chats list and status updates. However, there is no evidence of that as of yet.

Also Read:WhatsApp starts rolling out emoji reactions for Android users

The end-to-end encryption sign is already placed at various places in the WhatsApp application. The feature also helps keep your private chats encrypted. Only the sender and receiver of the messages can see the message.

Comments