WhatsApp to introduce close friends’ status feature

Meta’s leading messaging platform, WhatsApp, is reportedly developing a new feature that will let users share exclusive status updates with a specific circle of friends.



The feature, titled close friends’ status updates,” is in beta testing phase for iOS and is likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

According to reports, the feature will let users make a private list of selected contacts within the app’s privacy settings.

Once the close friends’ status list is created, users can post updates that will be visible to only those who are added to the list.

These updates will be visually distinct, likely indicated with a unique colour or indicator, and will disappear after 24 hours, keeping WhatsApp’s standard status lifecycle.

This move is similar to Instagram’s “Close Friends” story feature, providing users more control over their shared content and developing privacy.

While WhatsApp, at the moment, allows users to share statuses with all contacts or reject specific ones, this new close friends’ status option introduces a more streamlined and intimate sharing experience.

Although the exact release date remains unconfirmed, the feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta version 25.23.10.80 for iOS. It is part of WhatsApp’s broader strategy to stay ahead of competitors by continuously rolling out user-centric updates.

In separate development, WhatsApp is working on a new voicemail-style feature that lets users send voice messages if a call is not answered, adding a voicemail shortcut to the interface.

The voicemail-style feature is currently available to select Android beta users (version 2.25.23.21), aiming to streamline communication by offering a quick follow-up option directly from the call screen.

WhatsApp has been continuously working on new features to provide users more convenience and use of the communication app easier. This feature will be a successful addition to the App.