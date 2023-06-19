WhatsApp to introduce multi-account support on a single phone

The Meta owned messaging application, WhatsApp, is set to announce a new feature that will enable users to conveniently manage multiple accounts on a single device.

While WhatsApp already offers the option to sign in to one account on multiple devices, this new update will allow individuals to have multiple accounts within a single app and seamlessly switch between them.

The discovery of this feature was made by a well-known WhatsApp feature tracker blog, WABetaInfo. Currently, the multi-account functionality is only visible on WhatsApp Business, but it is expected to be extended to other versions in the near future.

As per the screenshot shared by the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will introduce a dedicated menu that enables users to switch between different accounts effortlessly.

However, several other social media applications, such as Instagram, Discord, and Telegram, already offer similar feature.

Once the user logged in to an additional account on their device, it will be saved in their account list until they choose to sign out or remove the account from the list.

This feature will prove particularly beneficial for those who wish to keep their personal and professional WhatsApp accounts separate, even if they only possess a single device.

It is unclear how WhatsApp will distinguish between notifications from multiple accounts. Perhaps we will get a little label indicating the account a message is from, but it remains to be seen.

Multi-account is still in development for WhatsApp Business, so it will be a while before it’s rolled out to everyone.

Overall, this upcoming feature will provide greater flexibility and convenience for individuals who need to manage multiple WhatsApp accounts, streamlining their communication and enhancing their user experience.