WhatsApp to introduce scheduled messages for individual and group chats

WhatsApp is developing a message scheduling feature for chats, according to the latest iOS beta version (26.7.10.72) released through the TestFlight program.

While the capability remains under development and is not yet available for public beta testing, it will eventually allow users to compose a message and pre-select a specific date and time for automatic delivery. This new tool promises to be highly useful for sending reminders, scheduled greetings, or time-sensitive updates without the risk of forgetting.

Once a user schedules a text, WhatsApp will make management straightforward. A dedicated section within the chat info screen will display all pending messages. Users will retain complete control over their scheduled communications, retaining the ability to delete any pending message before its send time without alerting the recipient.

Currently, iOS users can only schedule WhatsApp messages by setting up a workaround automation in the Apple Shortcuts app. A native, in-built feature will offer significantly more convenience.

The scheduling tool will support both individual chats and group conversations, enabling users to time messages for specific contacts or coordinate group announcements.

Furthermore, unlike Business Broadcasts, which require a paid subscription. WhatsApp plans to make the new scheduled messages feature available to all users completely free of charge.